By Esther Onyegbula

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Commanding officer Mopol 20, Muhammed Mutar Garba has charged the newly promoted officers in the command to be professional in their conduct while discharging their duties.

Garba gave the charge on Thursday in Ikeja, Lagos, while decorating the nine Superintendents of police with their new ranks at the Mopol 20 Command’s office.

He urged the officers to be hard working, because hard work pays. “If you are hard working your time will come. Continue to give their best to the Nigerian Police Force and the Nigeria nation.

According to him, I believe that promotion is from God, it is their time and God has made it for them to be promoted to the rank of Superintendent of police. To whom much is given, much is also expected. “God Almighty that gave you the promotion and your decoration today is expecting more from you. As police officers your first responsibility is the protection of lives and properties of citizen.

Among those decorated by the Commanding Officer Mopol 20, are: SP Femi Akinpeloye, Unit Commander Mopol 20 Ikeja Lagos, SP Akaranwolu Chidi, SP Umaru Musa, SP Samaila Solomon, SP Abubakar Mustapha, SP Udeh Augustine Sunday, SP Mohammed Ramalan Hussaini, and SP Hamza Abdullahi.

On behalf of the promoted officers, SP Femi Akinpeloye, Unit Commander Mopol 20 Ikeja Lagos thanked the Commanding officer Mopol 20 for the opportunity given to them to serve in the command.