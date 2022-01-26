.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF ) has expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of two of its principal officer’s into his government as Board Chairmen.

Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum, stated this in a statement on Wednesday.

The ACF stated that “the officers are Senator Ibrahim Ida who is the current Deputy Chairman of the Forum from Katsina State who was appointed Chairman of the Governing Council of Dan Fodio University Sokoto and Senator Ibrahim Salisru Matori Assistant Chairman of the Forum who is from Bauchi was appointed Chairman of Federal College of Education Odugbo Benue State.”

“We of the Forum are proud of these two officers and are sure they will serve the President and the country with distinction in the offices they have been appointed to.”

“The two gentlemen had left exemplary records in the public service as Senators and also in various private sector positions before their appointments as Deputy and Assistant Chairman of our Forum.

With their inauguration into the Board Chairmanships last week, we of the ACF are sure they will swing into action in a short time and direct the Boards towards prudent service of our fatherland,” the ACF stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria