By Peter Okutu





Many persons were Saturday morning feared dead along Abakaliki-Enugu expressway, following a devastating accident that occurred around Nkalagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of the State.

The accident, which caused heavy traffic jam along the federal highway, was reported to have led to the death of over 8 persons in the area.

Vanguard gathered that the accident occurred when a Sienna bus rammed into a truck heading to Enugu State.

An unconfirmed report has it that all the passengers in the Sienna bus lost their lives following the accident.

When Vanguard visited the location of the accident, good Samaritans were seen using axes and other equipment to tear apart the wreckages of the Sienna bus to enable them bring out the dead bodies of the victims.

The development led to other vehicles parking along the highway as passengers were seen congregating at the scenes of the accident, in order to get more information about the incident.

Commuters and passengers were seen at the scene of the accident discussing about the ugly new year accident.

As at the time of this report, no Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, personnel had arrived the location of the accident.

Another accident also occurred at Izhiangbo area of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State.

A truck loaded with food stuff fell and blocked a bridge linking the Abakaliki-Enugu expressway.

An FRSC personnel that was at the scene of the accident confirmed to newsmen that no life was lost.

The development, however made motorists to follow alternative route that is close to the bridge to get to their various destinations.

The accident also hindered vehicular movement within the area.

The new year accidents that occurred along Abakaliki/Enugu expressway have send shivers down the spins of road users as many are still wondering what 2022 has in stock for them.



