Registration is set to begin for the 7th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, an event that features athletes from all walks of life and from around the globe, and is scheduled to hold on February 12th, 2022, in compliance with all Covid-19 precautionary measures.



Registrations for the 42km race and bib collection will start from February 1st – 10th at the Teslim Balogun Stadium from 9 am – 6 pm daily.



Participants for the 10KM virtual race will be required to download and register on the FiNerge app. Registrations end January 31st, 2022.



This year’s theme is drawn from the rationale that no matter what life may have brought as a result of the Covid situation, stopping is never an option. We must keep moving, forging ahead and surviving because there are better days ahead.



This year’s edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is set to feature the return of the 10km physical race, alongside the 10km virtual race and the 42km physical race.



Unlike the 2021 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon which featured 300 athletes in the 42km race, with other members of the public joining the virtual 10km race on the FiNerge app, the 2022 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is open to all members of the public.



The organizers of the event have put in place stringent COVID-19 measures to safeguard the health of all participants, and all athletes and workers are to adhere strictly to the laid down rules. Crowd control measures have also been implemented to reduce overcrowding and its effects.



The 10km physical race will commence at Grace Gardens Event Place, Bisola Durosinmi Etti, Lekki Phase 1 by 10 am and end at Eko Atlantic, while the 42km race will begin at National Stadium, Surulere by 6:30 am and also end at Eko Atlantic.



The 10KM virtual race will be done using the FiNerge app.



Prominent Nigerian artists like Teni, Zlatan, Wande coal and others are set to grace the event and perform live after the race at Eko Atlantic.



For more information about the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, please follow @myaccessbank on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and look out for the hashtag #RunForMore.



