Femi Ogunshola

By Levinus Nwabughiog, ABUJA

An Abuja based Journalist, Mr Femi Ogunshola who hails from Ayedun in Oke-ero Local Government Area of Kwara State has declared his intention to run for the House of Representatives seat of the Constituency.

Ogunshola declared his intention at a ward meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ayedun community on Friday.

He underscored the need to seek the consent of the people at the grassroots, saying they were central to realizing his ambition.

The aspirant said he knew the challenges inherent in his constituency, assuring that they would be tackled with the cooperation of the people.

He added that it would be criminal to sit and continue to expect other persons to bring progress and development to the constituency without adding his own experience and goodwill.

He urged party faithful to shun politics of bitterness and pull-him-down syndrome, noting that such brand of politics now belonged to the past.

Ogunshola who assured the people of continuous consultation, stressed that Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin and Oke-ero federal constituency would record quality representation through him if given the opportunity.

Vanguard News Nigeria