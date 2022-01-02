25 years old graduate of an Indian University and an indigene of Oyo State, Abisoye Alagbe aka Adebizz, has been crowned the first Face of Topklass Cosmetics at the just concluded Reality TV Pageant put together by VIP Industries Limited to promote beauty and values of African women.

Adebizz beat Top 5 Finalists at the grand finale which was held on December 12, 2021 amidst pomp and pageantry at the Bespoke Event Center, Lekki-Epe Expressway Lagos.

Queen Adebizz walks home as the first Face Of Topklass Cosmetics, clinching the multi-million naira global brand endorsement prize, which comprises of a multi-million naira car and 1 million naira cash prize amongst other benefits.

The 1st and 2nd runner-ups are Goodness Obi; a young female entrepreneur and Chineye Udeh; a graduate of a University in Republic of Benin. The duo bagged the African and Nigerian brand endorsement titles with 500 thousand naira and 350 thousand naira cash prizes respectively.

Meanwhile, an undergraduate of University of Calabar, Joy Effiong emerged Face of Topklass Top Model in the 4th position and a young hair beautician, Princess Austin emerged Face Of Topklass Glamour in the 5th position.

The Top 3; Queens Adebizz, Goodness and Chineye, also bagged 3 Million Naira worth of Fashion Academy Scholarship, powered by GMYT Fashion Academy; an internationally acclaimed high profile fashion training school, with headquarters in Lagos and under the leadership of Princess Kelechi Oghene, the MD/CEO.

Speaking about the competition, an excited Adebizz said: “I am so in awe of this new reality! My nights and weeks of toughest battle truly paid off. I will remain indebted to the organizers of the pageant for giving me this opportunity and to all my sponsors and family for standing by me through the journey to my victory”.

Adebizz bagged her Bachelor’s degree in Micro Biology from Pune University, India in 2018 after completing her diploma in Conservation Science at Obafemi Awolowo University in 2013.

The newly Crowned queen is an entrepreneur, skincare formulator and the CEO of Adebizz Fingerz, a beauty and fashion enterprise based in Lagos. Adebizz had previously won 2 crowns of reputable beauty pageants, taken part as Contestant in the Next Titan Reality TV Show and had featured in multiple TV commercials for A-list brands in Nigeria prior to her current Title.

The winner and all the runners ups are now under the management of Topklass Cosmetics as they look forward to incredible journey with the brand and the platform, particularly as regards various projects and initiatives they will be embarking on to drive social impact in the society, which are part of the core values of the beauty pageant brand, the Organizers said.

The penultimate Grand Finale and Awards Night, was a rendezvous of Elegance and class, hosted by the delectable Ex-Beauty Queen and Actress, Teniola Akinpelu and characterized by the presence of high profile guests and award Recipients in attendance, from members of House Of Representives to Top Business Executives, Notable Beauty Queens and Celebrities, it was indeed a night to remember, studded with avalanche of entertainment. Amongst the award Recipients, were Ex Big Brother Nigeria Reality TV Star, Thelma Ibemere, Ex Beauty Queen, Chikaodilli Nna-Udosen, Princess Kelechi Oghene, MD/CEO of GMYT Fashion Academy and two leading chemical and plastic manufacturing companies.

Face Of Topklass Pageant is an international Reality TV Pageant with a focus on promoting beauty and values of young African women, whilst exposing them to opportunities of becoming brand ambassadors and social impact agents.

Face Of Topklass International Reality TV Pageant brand, is a registered trademark of VIP Industries Limited and packaged by the Company’s Media and Brand Management Agency and this season 1 was supported by Viola Cosmetics and GMYT Fashion Academy.