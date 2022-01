By Esther Onyegbula

The Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman Baba has appointed a new Commissioner of Police for Lagos State.

The new CP is Mr Abiodun Alabi. This followed the retirement of the former CP, Mr Hakeem Odumosu who was recently promoted.

Alabi is the immediate past Commissioner of police for Bauchi state.

He was a Squadron commander for many years. Also DPO for Lion Building and Ikeja police stations.

Vanguard News Nigeria