An Abia State High Court sitting in Umunneochi and presided over by Honourable Justice Benson Anya has restrained Obinna Ichita, a member of Abia State House of Assembly and a member of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), from further publishing defamatory statements against Engineer Izuchukwu Onwughara and the Abia State Government.

Onwughara is a civil servant in Abia State Ministry of Environment, Umuahia, and also the Project Coordinator, Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in the state government.

In his Statement of Claim, the claimant stated that by virtue of his position in Abia State, he is accountable to Abia State Government for all monies received from World Bank for developmental projects in the state.

He confirmed that the several statements published by Obinna Ichita on his Facebook wall alleging that Abia State received 56.4 million US dollars from World Bank for road construction and other projects in Aba and that the state government received a share of $ 800m allegedly brought by World Bank to be shared to states who would in turn share the money to their citizens as Conditional Cash Transfer, et cetera, are all false statements and are defamatory of his person.

He added that it exposed him and Abia State Government to ridicule, hate and harassment from members of the public.

Thus, he is claiming the sum of ₦5, 000,000,000 (Five Billion Naira) as damages against Obinna Ichita for libel and a written apology, amongst others.

Obinna Ichita has been duly served with all the processes in the suit but he is yet to respond.