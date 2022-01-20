By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday said the judgment of the Abia High Court sitting in Umuahia, the state capital, which ordered the Nigerian Army to pay N1 billion compensation to its leader Nazi Nnamdi Kanu for invading his house in September 2017, has gone a long way in redeeming the battered image of the judiciary in Nigeria.

IPOB also told other judges handling cases concerning it and its leader’s case IPOB to key in and help to completely salvage the battered image of the judiciary in Nigeria, which it said does not look good in the eyes of their global colleagues.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled “We salute the courage if Abia Court that indicted Nigeria for the military invasion of our leader’s house.” said that since September 14th, 2017 when the incident happened no Court in Nigeria has been brave enough to condemn the incident.

IPOB’s statement read, “Following the victory judgment received yesterday the 19th of January 2022 in Abia State High Court, sitting in Umuahia, we the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, commend the presiding Judge for his courage to declare the infamous military invasion of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s house illegal.”

“We commend the court for granting justice to our leader at a time Nigeria judiciary is fast losing the confidence of the world due to compromised rulings by some corrupt judiciary officers.

“This latest judgment has to some extent redeemed the image of the judiciary in Nigeria and we ask other judges handling IPOB matter to help salvage completely the battered image of judiciary in Nigeria in the eyes of your global colleagues in the judiciary.

“We equally appreciate the efforts of Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, and his team of lawyers for securing true judgment in this matter.

“Since September 14th, 2017 when this atrocity was committed, no Court in Nigeria has been brave enough to condemn the barbarity and brutality of the military until this judgment.

“Nigeria security agencies Invaded our leader’s compound in Afarukwu kingdom in Ibeku Umuahia on 14th September 2017 with the single objective to eliminate our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, but God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama saved him from the evil hands of federal government security agencies.

“It is true that the award of N1billion damages can not equate or compensate the enormous loss of life occasioned by that barbaric military action, however, the symbolism is very clear.

“The Umuahia High Court ruling exposed the truth about the goings-on to eliminate anybody found as supporter and sympathiser of Biafra agitation.

“The judgment also vindicated our leader who never jumped bail contrary to the allegation but only escaped assassination by the military.

“The recent trump-up charges preferred against our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, are another indication that Nigeria has no case against him.

“The best thing for Nigeria government and its security is to release our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally and redeem their image across the world because the world is watching what is going on in Nigeria.

“Nigeria should give us a date for referendum to ascertain whether or not our people want to continue with the so-called one Nigeria.

“The only thing that can stop the agitation is the date for a referendum on the freedom for the people of Biafra. We will continue to win NIGERIA in every Court.”

Vanguard News Nigeria