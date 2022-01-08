By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

The All Progressive Congress, APC, Abia State, has elected a new state chairman to replace the late chairman of the party, Deacon Enyinnaya Harbour.

Harbour died in November 2021, after his election as State chairman of the party.

Chairman of the special state congress committee, Mr Babatunde Kolawole, disclosed that the national working committee of the APC had fixed the congress to fill the vacant position in the state executive committee of the party.

He announced that Kingsley Ononogbu polled a total of 1,069 votes to clinch the chairmanship position.

ALSO READ: 2023: We either go forward or continue in darkness — Abaribe

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected state chairman, Chief Kingsley Ononogbu pledged to provide visionary leadership to the party and urged APC members to work assiduously to win the governorship and presidential seats for the party in the 2023 election.

Sunday Vanguard observed that members of the Chief Donatus Nwankpa faction of the party such as Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Chris Adighije, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu , Dr. Alex Otti, among others were conspicuously absent during the congress.

Vanguard News Nigeria