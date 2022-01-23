By Steve Oko

There appears to be no end in sight for the supremacy tussle which has engulfed the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Abia State, as the Chief Ikechi Emenike’s faction has accused Senator Adamu Abdullahi-led national reconciliation committed of bias in favour of Hon. Donatus Nwankpa faction loyal to Senator Orji Uzor.

Mr. Macsolomon Alozie, chieftain of the faction loyal to Chief Emenike, who made the allegation, accused Kalu of leveraging on his closeness will Abdullahi, a fellow senator and former colleague governor to arm-twist the committee.

According to the Acting Chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency, “the body language and conduct of the Senator Abdullahi was already betraying his bias and partiality in handling the Abia APC leadership tussle.”

He challenged the committee to stop taking sides but restrict itself to its terms of reference which were “to harmonize all differences and cement all cracks is now being threatened by selfish interest of one man”.

The Committee had on January 14, 2022 met with the opposing camps of Abia APC in Abuja but Chief Emenike and Senator Kalu were absent at the meeting.

Alozie said that while Emenike sent a letter for his absence which was accepted by the Committee, Senator Kalu merely shunned the meeting.

He accused Abdullahi of exploiting his personal relationship with the former Abia Governor “which dates back to when they -were contemporary governors between 1999 and 2007 and presently as principal officers of the ninth Senate”.

Alozie accused Kalu’s faction of not only flouting the directives of the CECPC as it not only held parallel congress but also filed court cases against the party’s national leadership for accepting the report of the congress committee set up for Abia.

He further claimed that Kalu’s faction was already celebrating victory ahead of the committee’s report.

“One Mr. Acho Obioma, who parades himself as chairman that emerged from purported parallel congress, claimed that the reconciliation committee has handed the party back to the Sen. Orji’s group as Emenike didn’t appear at the reconciliation meeting”.