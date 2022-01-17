…says party poised to take over govt house in 2023

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hon. Obinna Oriaku has applauded the leaders of the ruling of All Progressives Congress, APC, Abia State chapter on their recent visit to the leader of the APC National reconciliation committee led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu on the mature way the Abia issue was handled, saying there was no victor and vanquished.

Fielding questions from news men on the heels of the visit in Abuja over the weekend, Oriaku who was part of the delegation expressed satisfaction with the handling of the internal issues.

He expressed profound gratitude to the leadership of Abia APC and leader of the delegation, Senator Chiris Adighije, the caucus leader and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Oji Uzo Kalu and the entire leadership of Abia APC, describing the party as one strong family that was poised to take over Abia government house come 2023.

“The composition of the delegation made up of past Governor, Current and former Ministers, Senators, National assembly members, Speakers and Abia State House of Assembly members, former Commissioners, former and present national political office holders truly confirms that we have one strong APC in Abia”, Oriaku said.

Oriaku who is the immediate past Commissioner for Finance called on all Abians to join hands in rescuing the state by joining the party that has capacity to redeem Abia from its present State of economic and political doldrums.