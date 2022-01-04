…As Apugo vows to resist imposition

By Steve Oko

As the jostle for Abia governorship seat gradually gathers momentum, the son of former Deputy Governor, Nnanna Enyinnaya Nwafor, has denied nursing any political ambition.

Nwafor from Umunnato political bloc comprising three Ngwa councils in Abia Central district, is being rumoured as one of the likely successors of Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu in 2023 but he has denied nursing any political ambition.

He has however, urged Abians especially the youths to pray fervently for divine intervention in the emergence of the next Governor in 2023.

The former Deputy Governor’s son encouraged Abia youths not to give up hope, expressing optimism that the state has a bright future.

He advised against rancour and called for peace and unity among Abians irrespective of their political inclination.

“I preach peace, unity, love and oneness. It is only love that will bring unity. I urge Abians to pray hard that the will of God will prevail in 2023.”

Receiving Nwafor and his entourage, Apugo said Ibeku youths and the entire Umuahia were open to new political, cultural and social friendship with progressive youths from other zones.

He described Nwafor as a bridge builder who has positively affected lives across the state through philanthropy.

” Engr. Nnanna Nwafor is a genuine friend and brother from another land”, Apugo added, appluading his philanthropic gestures.

“He has not been in government but he has been going around doing good. He is a youth worthy of relating with. Through his foundation, a number of Abia youths and indigent traders have heaved a sigh of relief”.

Apugo vowed to mobilise Abia youths to resist imposition of candidates in 2022, insisting that the people’s will must prevail in all the elective positions.

“This time, the youths will not be bribed”, he added.

Speaking also, member representing Umuahia East State consituency at the Abia House of Assembly, Hon Chukwudi Apugo, said that the visit by the former Deputy’s son to Ibeku land was symbolic, assuring him that Ibeku people take him as one of their own.

Similarly, Elder Fred Okebugwu who spoke on behalf of the elders of the land, assured Nwafor of the affection and blessing of Ibeku people.

Despite denials of nursing any political ambition by Nwafor, the former Deputy Governor’s son was accompanied on the visit by major political stakeholders in Ngwaland.

Some of the dignitaries were former lawmaker and Commissioner, Hon. Ikechukwu Nwabeke; former Transition Committee Chairman of Osisioma Ngwa, Hon Victor Nwaogu; Hon Emma Kanu, Hon Felix Nkoro. among others.