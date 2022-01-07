.

By Steve Oko

Former Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (retd.); former Director of Operations Department of State Services DSS, Chief Ray Nkemdirim, have thrown their weight behind the agitation for power shift to Isuikwuato district of Abia State come 2023.

The former COAS during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of Abia Founding Fathers Association, Elder Dr Onyike James Onyike, appealed to the various political parties in the state not to truncate the power rotation arrangement put in place by the founding fathers of the state.

Gen. Ihejirika who is a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress APC, said that the position of the founding fathers was “in tune with the letters of the Abia Charter of Equity, peace, fairness & justice”.

The former COAS appluaded Abia founding fathers for supporting power shift to Isuikwuato district come 2023 in the spirit of Abia Charter of Equity.

He described position as “a landmark decision by the Founding Fathers in demonstration of their love for brotherhood and peaceful coexistence in the state they fought so hard to get”.

Ihejirika and Nkemdirim insisted that the Isuikwuato district comprising Isuikwuato and Umunneochi councils which represent the letter “I” in the Abia acronym, remained the only bloc yet to take a shot at the governorship seat of the state.

They equally maintained that Isuikwuato district parades an array of competent and experienced governorship materials in different political parties, who, if given the opportunity, would ” transform Abia State”.

The former COAS pledged his determination, commitment and support for the agitation for power shift to lsuikwuato come 2023.

Ihejirika thanked God for the exemplary lifestyle of the elder statesman who he described as a highly patriotic and true Abian.

Responding, Dr Onyike thanked Ihejirika his entourage, promising to convey their message of goodwill to the Founding Fathers.

The octogenarian said that the founding fathers would not hesitate to volunteer their wise counsel at any point to help move the state forward.

