THE abductors of the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Federal Otokito, have reportedly made contact with the family.

It was gathered that they called the Paramount Ruler of the Community and the father-in-law of the commissioner to demand the release of his father before the commissioner will regain his freedom.

The commissioner is married to the first daughter of the Paramount Ruler of Otuokpoti Community.

Operatives of Bayelsa State Police Command had arrested the father of the alleged mastermind of the abduction of the state Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Federal Otokito.

It was, however, gathered that the leader of the gang had called the paramount ruler of Otuokpoti at about 5:30 am on Saturday and told him that the commissioner was in his custody.

He was said to have also told the community chief that he would not free Otokito until his father is released by the police.

Otokito was whisked away from his residence at Otuokpoti, Ogbia Local Government Area, last Thursday night around 11 pm by some gunmen.

The victim was said to have been dragged to the community waterfront by the kidnappers, ferried him across in a hand paddle canoe to their waiting speedboat and sped off.