By Maxwell Uche Okolie.

Okpanam is an Anioma town nestled on the fringes of Asaba and Ibusa. A historical settlement, it had acquired some visibility with the emergence of neighbouring Asaba as Capital city following the creation of Delta state on August 27th 1991.

The coming of the first Delta governor of Anioma origin and a providential traditional ruler would open Okpanam to unprecedented fortune as the agrarian community witnessed the glory of urbanization and revival.

Driving through Okpanam today, mega road networks and drainages, entertainment and tourism infrastructure among others, coddle its landscape, a pleasant makeover for a suburb much troubled earlier by endemic neglect and underdevelopment.

The phenomenal transformation of Okpanam has attracted a burgeoning population of aborigines, civil servants, entrepreneurs and strangers numbering over 1 million, to place the community in all-time flourish and social conviviality

But the peace of Okpanam was threatened to its foundation on Sunday 19th December 2021 with the abduction of its paramount ruler addressed as Ugoani, His Royal Majesty Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu.

It was a rude shock to the people of the community and far afield. Their king had disappeared in mysterious circumstances. This fueled suspicion of kidnap. Why not? It is a season of violent anomie. That left the entire Okpanam community in tenterhooks as the strange invasion sparked tension. A terse belated statement by the police announced several hours later that the Ugoani was arrested and taken to Abuja. His subjects were already in fear and panic.

The police would claim subsequently that the traditional ruler was taken away by police officers from Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja and not kidnapped as speculated. It was gathered that the officers, who operated in a Toyota Sienna car, arrested him for alleged land-related issues while returning from church.

Whatever the motive, the arrest of the Okpanam monarch would live in infamy.

Traditional rulers are spiritual custodians of the land. They are the original fundamental roots of society from where every development emanates. They have theocratic powers. They are born only to be venerated, not violated. Whether by hereditary or selection.

While no one is above the law, it is a reckless anathema, a taboo to seize a traditional ruler in commando-style arrest, under trumped-up charges of land grabbing. The security agents who abducted Ugoani of Okpanam in broad daylight threw caution to the wind, in the worst form of brutality and crude indiscretion.

There are strong suspicions of complicity by some few uncharitable detractors in the community over the ordeal of the king. The suspected traducers are in trouble. Kings bear blessings and curses, as human and divine intermediaries. When their dignity is trampled, the repercussions are grave. To the perpetrators, the punishment can be so calamitous. Overly inescapable. Doom.

The ridicule of traditional rulers generally debases society. Our patrimony dies. Our values vapourize into oblivion. We lose our heritage, our world. What is the fate of a society which denigrates a king? God have mercy!

While the sacrilege lasted, the police authorities kept mute and left the public in the dark, over the fate and whereabouts of the monarch except for sparse admission of his arrest. If the taciturn approach, couched in weak pompous statements was intended as a security strategy, it never worked, as this exacerbated tension in the community and generated public mistrust against the police.

This explains why youths of Okpanam community took to the streets to protest what they perceived as an objectionable and sacrilegious act. There was also palpable apprehension among the palace chiefs over the despicable manner their king was whisked away. The chiefs,disturbed,had viewed the arrest as a sad slap on the face of the entire community and Anioma in general which their ancestors would not forgive whoever is involved.

For the police officers and the local masterminds, the arrest is, to say the least, awful and heinous. The calm pacifist disposition of the Ugoani of Okpanan, characteristic of the typical Anioma king was obviously undermined to reinforce the harassment and intimidation. Who will have such temerity in Benin, Western or Northern climes? Which citizen or security man could ever dare an Oba, Ooni or Emir? Even back home and close in Delta, who can go such abominable length to confront an Olu or Ovie.

The inspector general of police has a legal and moral duty to conduct an urgent thorough investigation into the entire saga, especially the way and manner a traditional ruler was harangued and humiliated. Culprits no matter how low or highly placed must be made to face the wrath of the law.

The Ugoani of Okpanam is a respected traditional ruler duly recognized by the government. The oldest man in Okpanam called Diokpa -isi assisted by the general assembly of the people (Izu Ani ) hitherto maintained overlordship, in native administration of the community. This gerontocracy gave way to the adoption of a rotational kingship based on the modern monarchy. The process of the ascendancy of Ugoani began in 2004 culminating in approval by the Delta State government in 2009. HRM Dr Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu emerged as Ugoani in May 2010 and was given the staff of office in 2011 by the government. Over time Ugoani had evolved to serve as the traditional and political head of Okpanam kingdom flanked by the council of chiefs in the republican saddle.

Today the Ugoani superintendents over one of the oldest and most important human habitations in Delta State. Okpanan is blessed with a tremendous landmass that had sometimes been exploited by successive governments in the state in the guise of Asaba capital territory expansion.

Encompassing four contiguous quarters, namely Obodogba, Ogbeozoma Amachai and Obodoogwugwu, which is the largest, Okpanam denotes cultural diversity with ancient links to Anam and Oba in Anambra, Benin empire and riverine Uchi fused into the appellation -Okpalani ( first son ). It’s historical origin is steeped in pre-colonial and post-colonial wars of independence, ahead of organized local resistances like the Ekumeku or Iredi battles of decolonization. The people of Okpanam are the Ethiopians of West Africa. Legend credits them as having never been subdued or subjugated especially in the inter-tribal conflicts of annexations.

The later day charismatic bravura of Okpanam famous soldier-son, the late Chukwuma Nzeogwu underscored the heroic character of the community.

By background, temperament and socialization, the reigning ruler of Okpanam , HRM Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu had continued to symbolize the history, strength, reputation, traditional norms and values of the community.

With an iconic pedigree as a veteran trade unionist, an advocate of human rights, consummate philanthropist and peacebuilder, the Ugoani stands unassailable.

He may have his flaws like every mortal. There must be an amicable settlement of issues no matter how thorny, without recourse to crude tactics and mischievous blackmail. Under the throne, the vibes and energies of the Ugoani are undeniably positive and salutary. During his times Okpanam has continually witnessed the transformation from a rural community to an urban town with sundry social infrastructure.

Ugoani deserves all support, cooperation and goodwill to reign peacefully over Okpanam, the beautiful bride basking in enchanting diversity and development.

OKOLIE, a Public Affairs Analyst writes from Asaba.

