By Dirisu Yakubu

Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Thursday said things have gone so bad that “90 per cent of our governors have no business being in power today.”

Baba-Ahmed stated this in Abuja at the 19th edition of the Daily Trust dialogue which featured the theme, “2023: The Politics, Economy and Insecurity.”

He warned against electing a President in 2023 whose only credential is his ability to buy votes, saying, “Nigeria does not need an ethnic President but a competent leader who can provide leadership to move the country forward.”