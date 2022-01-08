By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS – THE Oshoja royal family, Wednesday, unanimously announced Prince Temitope Ibikunle as the new Olu of Ikeja land in Lagos State.

Since the demise of late Oba Rafiu Matemi Amore in 2014, the stool has been vacant.

Speaking during the pronouncement, the Head of IdowuAso Oshoja, Alhaja Taibatu Adeleye said: “The family wishes to notify the Ikeja Community and the general public that Ibikunle has been adopted as the new Olu of Ikeja land.

“Due to long rivalry between our sons; Prince Nurudeen Adeleye and Prince Wasiu Adeleye, who were earlier nominated by the family for the government to decide the more suitable candidate, have been asked to step aside after series of appeal meetings to resolve the differences between these nominees for one of them to assume the role of Olu of Ikeja Land.

“The family wishes to make public our unanimous decision on the new Omo Oye as contained in a letter forwarded to the Government dated January 24, 2022 that a sole candidate for the vacant stool of Olu of Ikeja is now Prince Temitope Ibikunle.”

Corroborating her views, the Head of Akinlabi Oshoja, Prince Muka Akinlabi urged the Ikeja community and the general public not to have any dealings with an impostor named Tajudeen Muritala who has been parading himself as the Olu of Ikeja land.

Akinlabi said: “It has come to our knowledge that an impostor named Tajudeen Muritala has been parading Himself as the Olu of Ikeja Land who is not in any way associated or related to the Oshoja Royal Family. Again, we will like to reiterate that the impostor is not known to this family nor is he related to the Oshoja royal family of Ikeja in any way. Hence, he should be disregarded and arrested.”