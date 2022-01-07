700,000 indigent patients receive free blood transfusion annually at Kebbi FMC

By Haruna Aliyu – Birnin Kebbi

FILE: Blood Test, Blood, Medical Sample, Test Tube

A blood transfusion specialist consultant hematologist, Doctor Garba Umar Kangiwa, has said that the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, annually releases no fewer than 700,000 free blood to needy patients.

Speaking on Thursday in his office said that blood transfusion is a life-saving culture in which somebody has to donate blood for someone else’ use, According to him the blood transfusion unit has over the years been engaged in humanitarian services of using the blood bank to immediately release blood to a patient who is unable to get or buy blood.

Garba added that patients in crises usually get an immediate blood transfusion without having to wait for patients’ relatives to secure blood, that is bleeding pregnant women who sometimes are brought to the hospital with just 10 minutes to die are given free blood to save their lives.

He admonished members of the community to continue to donate blood to the blood bank in order to assist them to save more lives through blood transfusions especially during harmattan adding that people with sickle cell are often in crises so they need blood to survive the season and beyond.

He stated that hospital community pays at least 60 per cent of service fees just to ensure patients survives.

He commended the management for her iniative to procure equipment for blood products that will serve not only Kebbi but Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kano because they don’t have the facility.

He decried professional rivalry among health practioners which he said was caused by a lack of passion for the job, he explained “that each of them are useful to each other, so doctors need nurses to work and vice versa, everyone chose his career and so should be happy doing it, he joy is reviving a patient not the money because there is no money in the health industry,” Kangiwa said.

Vanguard News Nigeria