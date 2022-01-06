They say that a picture is worth a thousand words and, even so, many times we neglect our professional photos. You only get one chance to make a good first impression, so take note of these 6 tricks to take quality photos and improve your profile!

Taking quality photos is not complicated if you know how. You just need a smartphone and put these simple tricks into practice. Let’s go there!

1. Take photos horizontally. It may seem very basic, but there are still many people who take their photos vertically. Keep in mind that all digital devices are horizontal, so if you take a photo vertically you are wasting a lot of screen space.

2. Pay close attention to the light. Try to take your photos using natural sunlight, either outdoors or indoors through windows. In the case of photographing at night or indoors, look for a way to better illuminate the scene (turn on all the lights in the house, use lamps, spotlights or even the flashlight of another mobile).

Also avoid, as far as possible, photographing your characters on very light or very dark backgrounds, or against the light (it is always preferable to have the light source behind or to the side, never behind what we intend to photograph ). If you’re indoors and can’t help but take a photo facing the window, close the curtains to soften the light. Don’t like the background of an existing photo? You can remove background with a background remover tool.

3. Take care of the stage. The place where the photo is taken is as important as the main element. Collect and order all the rooms where you are going to record. It is not necessary to clean, but it is necessary to place all the objects that are going to appear in the image. If you are in an outdoor location, look for clean and harmonic places, where there are not too many background elements.

4. Take care of the frame. Decide what you are going to show in each image and carefully frame the object or person that appears in it, avoiding symmetrical compositions. Follow the rule of thirds to take advantage of the points of interest in the image, which are at the intersections of the lines that appear in this image.

5. Never use digital zoom. The mobile zoom scales the image, with its consequent loss of quality. Instead of using the zoom, move yourself. Get closer if you want a close frame, back if you want a wide frame.

6. Photography at eye level. Do not take photos with a lot of ground and little ceiling or the opposite.

Now you know how to take photos that stand out. Put these tips into practice, improve your profile and make yourself more attractive to potential customers. You will see how your messages multiply!