Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni presenting the scholarship award to one of the beneficiaries, Taofeekat Amodu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos state Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni has awarded scholarship to 55 students of the Lagos Island Local Government who are currently undergraduates of higher institutions in the state.

Speaking at the scholarship presentation held in Lagos Island Local Government Secretariat, Adeniji, Eshinlokun-Sanni, explained that the scholarship was a a way to encourage education and be individually transformed.

He added that apart from the 55 students who were given scholarships worth N75,000 and N100,000 each, about 20 others will be presented with the consolation prices as they did not get through to the selection stage.

According to Eshinlokun-Sanni, “Our target is to develop responsible, well educated well schooled individuals from Lagos island local government. Over the time we started with compelete students where all the students of public primary school will go away with school uniform, sandal, bags, writing materials and saem.for secondary school.

“We also provided bus to convey students from Lagos island to school like Queens’ college, especially Osborne to ease their commuting to school.

“This is the eigth edition of the scholarship award and all what we are trying to do is to make sure that our students are well educated and they are prepared for future”, he said.

He therefore,urged the beneficiaries to utilize the gifts judiciously and focus on their studies so they can make the coucil proud and willing to do more.

Eshinlokun-Sanni said: “Education can liberate one from poverty and ignorances. If you are educated you are guaranteed to live at least a good life so they should make us proud by passing out in flying colours and become useful in future.

“Later in future, they can also pull their resources together and organize something like this and make sure that community feel their impact. This can only be possible if they making progress in their various schools”

He reiterated his commitment to improving the lives of the people in his constituency especially the youths through empowerment, educational and financial support.

One of the beneficiaries, Taofeekat Amodu, a student of Lagos State University(LASU) commended the lawmaker for the gesture, saying: “What he is doing for us is really empowering, this will go a long way in sorting out some of my fees in school. I will just like to advise beneficiaries to use this in a way that it will add value to their education.”