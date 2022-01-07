By Ikechukwu Odu



The Enugu State Commissioner for Rural Development, Chief Emeka Mamah, and the former chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, Hon. Olisaemeka Ngwunze, have extolled a business mogul, Chief Michael Ugwuanyi for his roles in community development.

The duo passed the uncommon verdict on Chief Ugwuanyi at his country home, Umuogboagu, in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State during his 50th birthday/20th marriage anniversary celebration on Wednesday.

The Commissioner, Chief Mamah, equally said that the celebrant has continued to touch lives positively and has also empowered the people of the state through job creation.

While talking about the celebrant, Hon. Ugwunze, who was also the chairman of the occasion said “The celebrant is naturally a good man whom God has chosen to bless. His efforts in community development is obviously seen in his community, Umuogboagu, and environs. A lot of people from this community and beyond are under him working in his firm. He has created enough jobs and equally empowered others.

“He also contributes a lot in road construction. He equally singlehandedly expanded rural electrification in Umuogboagu community and he is footing the electricity bills for most households in this community. He is a great philanthropist,” Hon. Ugwunze said.

Some of his business associates, including Chief Mmadu Ike of Achi, and Ikenna Okoronkwo, both of Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State but based in South Africa, described Chief Ugwuanyi, as a trustworthy personality.

Also, the President of Ofu Obi Social Club of Nigeria, Lagos State, Livinus Ogbaji, described the celebrant, who is equally the Patron of the Club as a “giver and a counselor.”

Earlier in an interview with Vanguard, the celebrant who is popularly known as ‘Essodo 1 of Essodo,’ while talking about the lessons learned from his 20-year-old union, described marriage as an institution of continuous education.

“Marriage is not always as easy as we we think because it is an institution where one learns everyday. Nobody is perfect in marriage. I advise the young ones to always look for the love of their lives because marriage is not like clothes which one can change to put on another one.

“Marriage is filled with challenges, however, both parties must learn to say ‘I am sorry,’ when the need arises. Both parties must also be tolerant and patient,” Chief Ugwuanyi, who is a father of seven children said.

He described his wife, Lolo Nkechinyere, as “a worthy companion” who built life from the scratch with him.

He also said that he was grateful to God for attaining 50 years of age in good health, expressing his gratitude to friends and well wishers who turned out en masse to celebrate with him.