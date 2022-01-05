In the past many of us were misconceived or told that television was a waste of time, however, this is far from the truth. The reality is, that if everything is done in moderation then there should be no harm in watching your favourite television shows and movies.

To go a step further, the purpose of watching television isn’t always solely for entertainment reasons. Yes, this could be one reason; however, watching television could also be a method of relaxation after a long day of work or even watched educational purposes. In fact, there are several educational and history-based movies and television shows one could watch to learn and simultaneously be entertained from nowadays. The documentary genre is a good example of this. Whether you want to acquire knowledge about a specific period in history, or want to learn about a historical figure’s past, there are several well-documented movies and shows one could watch for instance. Therefore, in this article, we will be discussing 5 history documentaries that you can learn something new from.

Man on Wire (2008)

‘Man on Wire’ Is an American-British biographical documentary that was directed by James Marsh. The story revolves around the life of ‘Philippe Petit’. He orchestrated the century’s ‘perfect artistic crime.’ Petit does this by walking on a 60-meter tightrope 450 meters above the ground. The rope ran across the ‘Twin Towers’. The film also takes a deep look at human relationships intertwined with illegal activities.

They Shall Not Grow Old (2018)

Filmmaker Peter Jackson gives you an inside look into the actual depths of hell during ‘World War I’. Get to listen to soldiers’ authentic voices and stories. Imagine going into war knowing the chances of losing your life are high. Understand what went through the minds of these soldiers while fighting for their countries. The film takes a deep look at what they ate, the friendships made, and their hopes for their future. Get all the answers by watching this riveting and heartfelt documentary.

Inside Job (2010)

Get to know the most significant financial calamity to hit the world since the ‘Great Depression’. ‘Inside Job’ recounts the severe global financial crisis in 2008. It resulted in many losing homes and jobs during the world recession. The film takes intensive research through the eyes of politicians, financial insiders, journalists, and academicians. Also, the film pitches the leading contenders towards the financial crisis.

Bet Raise Fold (2013)

‘Bet Raise Fold’ is an online poker documentary of the new generation of internet poker players in the 2000s. The documentary aims to educate its viewers on the ‘US government and Online Gambling’ conflict. Eventually this conflict led online poker in the United States to being shut down by the government. The whole story revolves around three major characters who were professional online poker players at the time. This is the perfect documentary for all poker players to watch. Maybe regular poker players might even want to play a little poker after watching this one, or casually play another casino game like online slots ireland.

Cave of Forgotten Dreams (2010)

Learn more about the first form of art that started during the ‘Paleolithic era’. Werner Herzog takes you on an adventure into France’s ‘Chauvet Cave’. The documentary presents watchers with interviews from historians and scientists. In addition, learn more about who discovered the early forms of creative designs and how these artistic designs speak to us. Reconstructing the past will evolve your imagination and help you understand how life was in this time period.

Conclusion

Documentaries give an inside look into real-life stories, people’s lives, perspectives, opinions, and their past. Also, they provide a great avenue to learn about broad social issues and current headlines. The documentary genre is massive to explore. These documentaries provide a way to not only keep you entertained but also keep you informed.