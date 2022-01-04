…wants technology in education, focus on girl-child education

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigeria joins rest of the world to mark the 4th International Day of Education, Monday, an international Civil Society Organisation, Save the Children International, SCI Nigeria, called the Federal Government to increase 2022 education funding to 14 per cent.

According to the Country Director, SCI Nigeria, Mercy Gichuhi, in a statement issued to commemorate the day pointed that it has become imperative for an increased education funding and investment to 14 per cent in 2022 to fast-track the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, in the country.

The statement reads in part, “As the world commemorates the fourth International Day of Education, Save the Children calls on the government to ensure inclusive, equitable quality education that promotes lifelong learning opportunities for all to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“It requires the Nigerian government’s fulfillment of the commitment H.E. President Mohammadu Buhari made at the Global Education Summit (GPE) (2021) to increase education funding to 14% by 2022, 16.7% in 2023, 20% by 2024, and 22.5% by 2025.

“Education is no doubt at the heart of the Global Goals for Sustainable Development. It is a singular act that is needed to reduce inequalities (Goal 10), reverse cycles of intergenerational poverty (Goal 1), and improve health (Goal 3) as well as the vehicle to achieve gender equality and eliminate child marriage (Goal 5).

“It is high time the government and all stakeholders prioritize education as a public good; support it with cooperation, partnerships, and funding; and recognize that leaving no one behind starts with education.”

However, the statement quoted a Save the Children’s report on education (2017) in Borno State, titled, ‘Turning Education Around: Responding to the Crisis in Borno State’, revealed that, one of the key drivers of the conflict in Borno was the pre-existing crisis in education.

The statement reads further that over the years, especially in North East Nigeria, schools cannot cater for the high demands of out-of-school children due to lack of adequate funds, technical capacity, and loss of infrastructure, materials, and teachers’ lives because of insurgency.

Adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pre-existing education crisis while reliance on digital technology for learning has deepened exclusion and gender inequalities, and there are more children out-of-school now in North East Nigeria than before the insurgency.

While in some other parts of Nigeria, schools do not have the technical capacity to support physically challenged, marginalized, or minority children as funding remains a challenge to the education system across the board.

Meanwhile, Save the Children recommended that incorporation of technology in education that is inclusive and prioritizes the girl-child education.

“Save the Children recommends the incorporation of technology in education that is inclusive, prioritizes the girl child to ensure no one is left behind in the race to agenda 2030. We ask that teachers be recognized and be provided with professional support so that they can bring innovation to learning.

“Children constitute a great number of the world population and they are the future of the society. The worst option is to see a generation of children and young people who lack the skills they need to compete in the 21st-century economy or leave behind half of humanity. The prize of non-providing the necessary skills to the leaders of tomorrow is a catastrophe”, the statement added.