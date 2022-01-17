43-year-old Chukwuka Monye declares presidential intentions

Chukwuka Monye

Forty-three years old social innovator and change management expert Chukwuka Monye has declared his intention to contest for the position of president in 2023.

With the slogan “our future is now”, the Oxford-trained innovation strategist outlined a three-point agenda of security, institutional reforms and jobs for Nigeria’s rapid transformation.

Urging Nigerians hoping for a better nation to remain steadfast as the dream is possible, Monye told a cheering crowd, mostly youths, that he is uniquely positioned by age and experience to serve as a bridge builder for the nation to realise the desired future. He therefore offered himself to “serve Nigeria in the capacity that will unify and engage the citizens to execute a plan that transforms the country into a true African leader.

“I represent a generation that desires opportunities to express their innovative capacities. I represent a generation that desires justice, peace and equity. I represent a generation that excels and has attempted to create the best we can, despite the limited empowerment we have received. I represent a generation that believes that a global economy can be created out of things that we are passionate about such as music, arts and technology.”

The presidential hopeful regretted the alarming poverty with 83 million Nigerians living below the poverty line. Pointing to the fact that Nigerians are at a high point of hopelessness and despair, he said the nation’s foundational structures were “at a brink of collapse with institutions such as justice, education, health and the security infrastructure unable to effectively meet the needs of Nigerians.”

The declaration ceremony, which held in his hometown, Onicha-Ugbo in Delta State, opened with a discussion. The panel of discussants comprising Ambassador Elvis Akpovi, executive director “Not too young to lead”, Alhaji Rabiu Aliyu Dr Olori Boye-Ajayi, May Ikeora, pointing out the dire need for a youthful and vibrant president.

Monye, who believes that Africa’s growth would be propelled by empowering its people to build sustainable enterprises and embrace systems thinking, was born on July 21, 1979. He was educated at Maryland convent primary school and the federal government college, Ijanikin, Lagos, before moving abroad on a scholarship.

He is the founder of Ciuci Consulting, the multinational operations management consulting firm. As Managing Partner, he has led over 400 institutional change programmes which, and developing strategic roadmaps for several companies. Monye, who is featured in the 2021 bestselling “Business Success Secrets” of global leaders, has been impacting lives through various charitable initiatives around the country.

