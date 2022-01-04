By Bashir Bello – Kano

No fewer than four suspects who deal in human parts have been arrested by police operatives in Zamfara State.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba N Elkanah confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday night.

Elkanah who identified the suspects to include, Aminu Baba, 57-year-old, Abdulshakur Moh’d (20-year-old), Abdullahi Buba (17-year-old) and Ahmad Tukur (14-year-old), said they were arrested in connection with the kidnap of a victim, Ahmad Yakubu (9-year-old), who was deceived to an uncompleted building where he was killed and part of his body (Intestine, Esophagus, Penis and two (2) Eyes) were removed.

According to him, “On 12th December, 2021 at about 1400hrs, One Ali Yakubu Aliyu reported at Central Police Station Gusau, that, his son Ahmad Yakubu, a 9yrs old boy was missing. On receiving the report, Police detectives swung into action and commenced a discreet investigation into the matter.

“On 28th December, 2021 at about 0930hrs, the Police detectives received an intelligence report with regards to the earlier report that on same date at about 0900hrs, a corpse of human being was found in an uncompleted building at Barakallahu area Gusau, with its two (2) hands and legs tied with rag and head covered with polythen bag. Detectives proceeded to the scene and found the corpse with some of the human parts removed, and later evacuated to the Hospital for autopsy.

“As a follow up to the case, on 4th January, 2022 at about 0200hrs, Police detectives acted on intelligence report and arrested the above mentioned suspects in connection with the case.

“During interrogation, the second suspect, Abdulshakur Moh’d, confessed that this was the third time he was contracted by the first suspect Aminu Baba to source for human parts for him at the sum of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000) which he successfully did for the first and the second times before his arrest. Base on this, he connived with Abdullahi Baba and Ahmad Tukur deceived the victim, took him to an uncompleted building, killed him and removed the following human parts; Intestine, Esophagus, Penis and two (2) Eyes, and took them to the said Aminu Baba who in turn gave them the sum of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000) as agreed. The said Aminu Baba who is having nineteen (19) children has confessed to the crime and his revelations are assisting Police investigation in arresting other members of his gang. He further confessed that he usually eats the human parts and identified throat as the most delicious part. He also sells some away,” CP Elkanah stated.

The Commissioner also said the command succeeded in arresting a Nigerien woman, Aisha Ibrahim ‘F’ of Niger Republic who in retaliation attempted to sell her co-wife’s two years old son, Aminu Ibrahim.

“On 8th January, 2022 at about 1550hrs, Police detectives acted on intelligence report, arrested the above mentioned suspect at Tullukawa area of Gusau LGA. The suspect who held from Danyade Kaya village in Maradi, Niger Republic was arrested with her co-wife’s 2 year old child whom she confessed of the theft in retaliation to the theft and sell of her son by her co-wife. She further confessed that the reason for the theft was to sell the child and raise money for her day today needs. She will be handed over to Nigeria Immigration Service for further necessary action,” CP Elkanah however stated.

