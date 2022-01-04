Lagos yellow buses

By Evelyn Usman

At least four persons were feared dead in the bloody clash between factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW that disrupted commercial activities, weekend, in Idumota, Lagos Island.

Several persons, among them traders, were also injured in the process.

A fight erupted between Kunle Poly and Mustapha Seggo’s supporters, over an argument on which group should collect tolls from commercial bus drivers and motorcyclists at Eyin Eyo unit, in Idumota.

The factions as gathered had been at loggerhead for long over control of some of the units in Idumota. Some of them who spoke with Vanguard explained that Kunle Poly’s faction was in –charge of toll collection from commercial bus drivers at Eyin Eyo and other units, while Seggo’s group coordinated the Idumota main market as well as units around Carter bridge.

It was alleged that Seggo’s faction invaded its opponent’s area to forcefully take over, last Thursday, but met stiff resistance. However, a member of Kunle Poly’s faction was allegedly killed in the process.

A reprisal attack was reportedly launched by the Kunle Poly faction the next day (Friday).

But Seggo’s group sustained more injuries as their opponent reportedly mobilized youths from Ereko Street, Tom Jones, Martins, Oluwole and other parts of Lagos Island.

Another reprisal attack was averted on Saturday by the Police and Army. Members of the rival factions displayed dangerous objects such as cutlasses, knives, bottles and guns in the free-for-all fight, which forced traders to lock up for the day.

As of yesterday, policemen and soldiers were stationed at strategic places to avoid likely reprisal attacks.

When the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Ade Ajisebutu was contacted, he said 20 persons were arrested in connection with the fight. He, however stated that the command was not aware of any death, adding that normalcy had returned in the area.

Vanguard News Nigeria