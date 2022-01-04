In the other accident that occurred on the Ogun State axis of Lagos/Ibadan expressway, four people lost their lives while 12 others were injured when a passenger bus ran into a truck.

The incident occurred at about 10.55 am around Oniworo Turning in the Fidiwo area.

According to eyewitnesses, the unidentified Hovo tanker was making a U-turn when the Mazda bus with number plate APP 111 XM, which was reportedly on top speed ran into it, leading to the crash.

It was gathered that 16 persons, comprising 13 male adults and three female adults were on board the bus when the incident occurred but 12 of them survived it with varying degrees of injury but four male adults did not make it as their bodies were later deposited at a morgue in Ipara area.

Confirming the incident, Florence Okpe, spokesperson of Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Ogun State Command, attributed the suspected cause of the crash to excessive speed and loss of control.

She said: “The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere and Idera Hospital, Sagamu.”

Vanguard News Nigeria