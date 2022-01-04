By Chancel Sunday – Bomadi

Four persons have been confirmed dead in Ohoror community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, as gas-laden stationary tankers along the East-West road exploded in the early hours of Thursday.

According to a community source who gave her name as Joy, the incident started around 2 am on Thursday when a moving vehicle collided with a gas-laden tanker parked by the roadside.

She said: “the incident happened around 2 am last night when a trailer derailed and collided with one of the fuel tankers parked by the side of the East-West road.

“The diese-laden tanker exploded and went into flames, which fire spread to other petrol and gas-laden tankers and burnt down over six residential buildings in the community.

“Four persons have been confirmed dead, including a tanker driver, a conductor, a man from the community and a baby which burnt beyond recognition.

“As I’m talking to you now, the tankers are still in flames”.

Vanguard News Nigeria