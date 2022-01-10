Dayo Johnson Akure

A Mass Communication student of the Ondo state government-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ayodeji Fadare, has been arraigned before an Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding five different people of N486,000 being their school fees.

Fadare, 26 years, said to be a Cybercafe operator allegedly committed the offences last year in March around 10 am opposite INEC Office, Alagbaka in Akure Magisterial District.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Nelson Akintimehin told the court that the 300 level student fraudulently obtained and converted the sum of N486,000 from the victims under the pretence of helping them to pay their children school fees.

Fadare was said to have collected N75,500 from Omoteji Israel through his Bank Account Number 0175044918 domiciled with Guaranty Trust Bank Pic as a Cyber Café operator under the pretence of helping him to pay his school fees knowing same to be false.

Akintimehin pointed out that the accused person also converted the sum of N150,000 paid by one Eunice Bamidele through his Bank Account Number 0175044918 domiciled with Guaranty Trust Bank Pic with a pretence to pay her daughter’s school fees.

He added that the accused person collected another N155, 000 from one Gbenga Adebayo and N55,000 from Esther Oluwatoki under the pretence to help them pay their children school fees.

The prosecution further said Fadare fraudulently obtained and converted the sum of N51,000 from one Oyinbodunmi Ibikunle under the pretence of helping him pay his son’s school fees..

The offences contravened Sections 418, 419, 383, 390 (9), 465, 467, and 338 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

He pleaded not guilty to the twelve-count charge of fraud preferred against him.

The Defence Counsel, Mr. Bernard Godwin, pleaded that the court should grant bail to the accused person in the most liberal term.

Godwin promised that his client would not jump bail but provide reliable sureties.

The Chief Magistrate, Musa Al-Yunnus granted bail to the accused person in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Al-Yunnus added that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means, and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He said they must also produce three years tax clearance certificate as well as provide two recent passport photographs.

The case was thereafter adjourned till January 28, 2022, for hearing.