By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has found a 3-year-old girl abandoned in St Mulumba Catholic Church along Wethedral road in Owerri, Imo state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, made this known to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday.

According to Police, the little girl was found deaf and dumb and it was difficult to get her details.

The police said: “The Imo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of an abandoned female child named unknown about 3 years old fair in complexion.

“The baby girl who is deaf and dumb was found abandoned in the premises of St Mulumba Catholic Church Wethedral road at about 17:30 hours of 1st January 2022 and all efforts made to trace the parents proved abortive.”

However, the police called on “Members of the public who may know the child or the parents to come to the office of the Police Public Relations Officer, for identification and collection.”

Vanguard News Nigeria