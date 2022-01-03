3 dead, as police patrol van crashes into drainage in Abuja

The police patrol van.

By Kingsley Omonobi, ABUJA

Three police officers, on Sunday, lost their lives in an accident along the Kubwa-Zuba Expressway, when the patrol van in which they were traveling experienced a burst tyre and crashed into a drainage.

It was learned that the accident, which occurred opposite the Gwarimpa Estate section of the road, involved operatives of the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Police attached to the Force Headquarters.

An eyewitness said the speed of the vehicle and the impact of the collision with the hard drainage pavement caused the instant death of the three officers, while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The eyewitness said, “I was about crossing the road to the other lane when the police patrol van, while on top speed, suddenly lost control and crashed into the drainage divide, leaving three policemen dead.”

The police officer’s were said to be heading to Kaduna for a special assignment before the accident occurred.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the FCT Emmergency Management Agency were later seen evacuating the bodies to an undisclosed hospital.

FCT Police Public Relation’s Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident.

She said it was a sad development, pointing out that she did not have details of the number of casualty involved in the accident.

