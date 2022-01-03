By Festus Ahon, ASABA

ENVIRONMENTAL Health officials attached to the Ika North-East Local Government Area, Delta State, have arraigned three at Magistrate Court for unlawful/indiscriminate disposal of waste in various locations in the council area.

The action was in compliance with the directive of the Chairman of the council, Mr Victor Ebonka, in the ongoing war against indiscriminate dumping of waste in the council area.

Delivering his judgment, the Chief Magistrate, John Alero Ezenweali gave the suspects who pleaded guilty to the charges an option of payment of a fine ranging from N10, 000 to N20, 000 for violating the local government council’s Environmental Bye-law.

He noted that the action of the suspects contributes to flooding and environmental pollution in the state with its concomitant health hazards.

Ezenweali said the payment of the fine would serve as a deterrent to others who are in the habit of deliberately violating environmental rules with wastes they generate from their businesses and homes.

Vanguard News Nigeria