Asks PDP to go back to the drawing board

By David Odama – Lafia

Ahead of 2023 general elections in the country, the former minister of state, FCT, Senator Solomon Ewuga at the weekend advised former president Goodluck Jonathan against heeding to calls by  some persons or  groups to re-contest the 2023 presidential seat saying that the move would not only rubbish him, but drag his credibility and the international recognition to the mud.

This is even as the former senator has asked the People’s Democratic  Party to go back to the bases and correct all the past mistakes if the party is ready to  return to power in 2023.

Senator Ewuga who spoke during an exclusive interview with our correspondent in his residence  in Abuja,  said the credibility and the international recognition earned by the former president Goodluck Jonathan following the acceptance of his defeat in the 2015 general should not be sacrificed.

According to the one time minister of  state, Federal Capital Territory,  “If you ask me, the credibility and the international recognition earned from his singular act in 2015 is much more than  sacrificing the position on the basis of coming to serve Nigeria again as the president.

Those calling on Jonathan to return to the Aso Villa were the same people who rubbish  him during the  2015 general elections”, Ewuga declared.

The chieftain of the People’s Democratic   Party, (PDP) while  calling on the leadership of the major opposition political party to go back to the drawing board  to correct the  past mistakes if the party will return to the power  in the forth coming general elections.

Ewuga  who lamented the hardship Nigerian were going through,  blamed the situation on bad governance urging Nigerians to play politics devoid of  religion and ethnic sentiment, elect leaders of proven entergrity and competence to avoid pluging the nation into another unbearable situation.

According to  former governorship candidate under the opposition PDP in Nasarawa State,  “the next dispensation Nigerians are anxiously  waiting for  should  not be allowed to thrive on  blames  which are  often anchored tribal, ethnic, religious or political sentiments”

“We cannot wait for another chance  to rescue Nigeria if we fail to take advantage of the failure of the present  ruling government  by returning  People’s Democratic party to power come 2023″Ewuga stated.

The astute politician who assured that Eggon nation  was becoming formidable to speak with one voice against manipulations, divisive tendencies that has characterised elections in the state, however assured that issues around the Eggon nation and other tribes were being addressed for amicable resolution in the state.

While  revealing his intention to contest the governorship elections in 2023, Solomon Ewuga  appealed to  all Nigerian, PDP and other political parties with interest of the country and the people at heart to rise against the unbearable hardship aucasrated by bad governance.”

