Asks PDP to go back to the drawing board

By David Odama – Lafia

Ahead of 2023 general elections in the country, the former minister of state, FCT, Senator Solomon Ewuga at the weekend advised former president Goodluck Jonathan against heeding to calls by some persons or groups to re-contest the 2023 presidential seat saying that the move would not only rubbish him, but drag his credibility and the international recognition to the mud.

This is even as the former senator has asked the People’s Democratic Party to go back to the bases and correct all the past mistakes if the party is ready to return to power in 2023.

Senator Ewuga who spoke during an exclusive interview with our correspondent in his residence in Abuja, said the credibility and the international recognition earned by the former president Goodluck Jonathan following the acceptance of his defeat in the 2015 general should not be sacrificed.

According to the one time minister of state, Federal Capital Territory, “If you ask me, the credibility and the international recognition earned from his singular act in 2015 is much more than sacrificing the position on the basis of coming to serve Nigeria again as the president.

Those calling on Jonathan to return to the Aso Villa were the same people who rubbish him during the 2015 general elections”, Ewuga declared.

The chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) while calling on the leadership of the major opposition political party to go back to the drawing board to correct the past mistakes if the party will return to the power in the forth coming general elections.

Ewuga who lamented the hardship Nigerian were going through, blamed the situation on bad governance urging Nigerians to play politics devoid of religion and ethnic sentiment, elect leaders of proven entergrity and competence to avoid pluging the nation into another unbearable situation.

According to former governorship candidate under the opposition PDP in Nasarawa State, “the next dispensation Nigerians are anxiously waiting for should not be allowed to thrive on blames which are often anchored tribal, ethnic, religious or political sentiments”

“We cannot wait for another chance to rescue Nigeria if we fail to take advantage of the failure of the present ruling government by returning People’s Democratic party to power come 2023″Ewuga stated.

The astute politician who assured that Eggon nation was becoming formidable to speak with one voice against manipulations, divisive tendencies that has characterised elections in the state, however assured that issues around the Eggon nation and other tribes were being addressed for amicable resolution in the state.

While revealing his intention to contest the governorship elections in 2023, Solomon Ewuga appealed to all Nigerian, PDP and other political parties with interest of the country and the people at heart to rise against the unbearable hardship aucasrated by bad governance.”

Vanguard News Nigeria