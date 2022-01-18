2023: You are the best aspirant in your party, former Niger gov tells VP

Emir of Lafia says Nasarawa people will follow Osinbajo

A top PDP chieftain and former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu has joined the clamor for the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to throw his hat in the Presidential race for 2023, saying Nigerians are waiting for him.

Aliyu was speaking today in Kano, where the VP is the Guest of Honour at the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation lecture hosted by the Kano State Government.

Aliyu who is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation welcomed the Vice President to the event saying “it is my singular honour and pleasure to welcome in our midst today, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, despite his tight schedule. We are indeed highly honored, sir.”

He then went ahead to add that the VP is “the best aspirant in your party.”

The former Niger State Governor also recalled that with the endorsement from Minna, referring to former Military President Ibrahim Babangida who had supported the idea of the VP becoming the next President of the country “many people are waiting for you. Don’t allow moneybags and charlatans to take over.”

In deed as the country moves closer to next year’s Presidential elections, more commendations are going the way of the Vice President from across the country including endorsements from eminent Nigerians.

Also at the event in Kano, the Guest Lecturer and the Emir of Lafia, His Royal Highness Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad while speaking on the topic, “Reviving the Northern Traditional Institutions: Imperative for Peace and Security in Northern Nigeria”, was also full of praise for the VP.

The Emir said the traditional title (of Madagun Jihar Nasarawa meaning the Leader and Captain of the people in the State) comferred on the Vice President about one year ago had no political interests involved.

The Emir then restated what he told the VP about a year go, saying “whereever you go, the people of Nasarawa will go with you.”

Attending the event with the Vice President included the Governors of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje; Plateau State, Simon Lalong; Deputy Governor of Nasarawa, Dr Emmanuel Akabe; some members of the National Assembly including Hon. Hafiz Ibrahim, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami; Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminnence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Aminu Ado Bayero, among others.

