Ahead of the 2023 general election, women have vowed to contest for various elective positions, saying unlike in the past elections, women would not place second fiddle in the coming poll.

The women who spoke under their umbrella organisation, PDP Angels, warned politicians considering to fill women as second fiddle to steer clear, as according to them, the coming election would be different.

To this end, they have vowed to mobilize over 45 million Nigerian young women to support the women gender occupy elective positions during the election.

President of PDP Angels, Queen Chinenye Ubah, who spoke the position of the group, at a media conference in Abuja, said gone were the days that women were only confined to the kitchen.

Ubah, who said that the group, PDP Angels has come to right the wrongs, added that they will contest for every contestable position from President down to councillors.

The President explained that PDP Angels is made up of young ladies, who believe in women empowerment, the emancipation of the girl child, 35% affirmation actions for the women and a better Nigeria.

The group, which officially announced its formation after five years in existence, said that Nigeria women must be liberated.

The PDP Angels said: “We want to unequivocally state that gone are those days when women are relegated to the background in politics; we want to warn those men who believe that the role of a woman should be restricted to the other room; We want to warn every person who believes that women should not hold political positions, It’s the “DAWN OF A NEW ERA.”

“PDP Angels has come to Right those Wrongs. We will contest for every contestable position from President down to Councilors; we will ensure that women are not just seen but will be very VOCAL. We will ensure that our Role will no longer be just in the other room but in the room where political decisions are taken,

“We will mobilize over 45 million Nigerian young women to support the women folks and to champion the marginalization of women. We will work for hand in hand with our National Chairman SENATOR IYORCHIA AYU, to ensure that PDP rises again.

“We assure our National Chairman that the next President of Nigeria must be PDP.

“Elections are won in Nigeria with less than 20 million votes but Nigeria young women are over 45 million, so who says that we cannot single-handedly produce the Next President?

“PDP Angels have come to stay, Nigerian women must be liberated.

“It is a known fact that the men have run down the economy of this country, corruption has been the order of the day, insecurity has plagued our nation as we can no longer sleep with our two eyes closed, our women are raped, children are rendered homeless and poverty has become our middle name.

“The women must take their rightful position in the politics. We must get women to actively engage in politics so that we can produce better leaders.”

