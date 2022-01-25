By Dirisu Yakubu

The 2023 Presidential aspiration of Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello got a boost on Tuesday as women of all walks of life gathered in the nation’s capital in solidarity with the youthful governor.

The women, made up of over 600 groups drawn from the six geo-political zones of the country, and across key sectors, including Non-Governmental Organisations, Civil Society Organisations, religious, professional bodies, media, politics, Nollywood, market women, as well as top women entrepreneurs, among others, converged at the Department of Arts and Culture Exhibition Pavilion, to declare support for Alhaji Bello.

The women, under the umbrella of Women United for Yahaya Bello, WUYABEL, after their solidarity walk, tagged, “One Million Women March for Yahaya Bello”, maintained that they were ready to demonstrate their solidarity for the governor ahead of the 2023 polls.

President, National Association of Women Entrepreneurs, Vera Ndanusa, said the mammoth crowd that participated in the march, was an indication that “whenever you empower a woman, you reap the benefits many times over”.

In her words, gender inclusiveness in governance is a task that must be championed by any leader desirous of seeing Nigeria take her right place among the community of civilized nations.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Binta Ayo-Mogaji, who led many other stars, including Ayo Adesanya, Dupe Jaiyesinmi, Rose Odika, Lanre Hassan, and Madam Kofo, among many others, to the event, referred to the commendation of Bello by the Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Taylor.

She said the Liberian Vice President once acknowledged Bello’s leadership qualities, adding that Nigerian women must support “that one governor that had shown them massive support.

Commending the turnout, which she said was one of the most impressive she had seen in recent times, Mogaji urged the federal government to pay more attention to the needs of women.

The Global President, WUYABEL, Dr. Hannatu Abubakar Adeeko, commended the governor for what he has done for women since assuming power.

Adeeko, a consultant physician, who flew into Nigeria from the United States for the event, said Kogi is what it is today because of the strategic positions being held by women in the Bello-led government.

“Nigerian women have thrown their weight behind Governor Yahaya Bello to show their appreciation for his support and because of the capacity he has displayed in various areas such as security, education, unity of his people and other critical areas posing challenges to the entire country,” she said.

Similarly, the Iyaloja-General, South-West, Mrs. Nike Aroloye Akingboye, said with the massive turnout, the women of Nigeria, regardless of tribe or religion, had shown that they were really united behind their own.

“Market women are in total support of the governor and would mobilize massively for him if he declares for Presidency.”