Reggae musician/peace ambassador and RTV Convener, Ras Innovator has revealed why he left merriment behind, defied insecurity -in the North East- and agitations -in the South East- in the country and traversed Nigeria for H.E. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He simply put it this way : “I just love everything about H. E. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

And I believe in his capacity and total competence as Nigeria’s President come 2023 by God’s grace”.

Putting my life on the line in the tours covering thousands of kilometres is worth the while, Ras Innovator opined.

“I have done the unprecedented for JAGABAN in history, covering the six geo-political just like jokes”.

When asked if Jagaban will welcome him after the painstaking/self funded tours ? The RTV convener said, Jagaban appreciates/rewards every good deed -like Ashimu who trekked from Lagos to Abuja for PMB in 2015-.