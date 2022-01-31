….Gov shouldn’t be distracted, says APC scribe

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Governance Advisory Council, GAC, the highest decision making organ of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, yesterday, dismissed alleged plans to replace Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu with another candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

GAC, which consists of party leaders and chieftains, urged Lagos residents to disregard the report posted and circulating on the WhatsApp platform, at the weekend, purporting that GAC, party leaders and stakeholders have settled for a replacement for Sanwo-Olu.

The council, in a statement by its leader, Tajudeen Olusi, said: “The attention of the Governance Advisory Council has been drawn to a vexatious post circulating on WhatsApp purporting that the GAC, party leaders and stakeholders have settled for a replacement for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Ordinarily, we would not have dignified such an anonymous post with any response. However, because of the possibility that some unwary persons may believe the words contained therein and interpret them as factual, the GAC would like to state that the GAC has not settled for any person to replace Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as governor. Therefore, it is false and preposterous for anyone to suggest so.

“That the process of picking a Governor is clearly stated in the constitution. And contrary to the false impression the merchant of hate, confusion, discord and disharmony wanted to create with the post, there is no discussion of second term ticket by the GAC.

“It should also be pointed out that it is not within the realm of GAC to engage in picking replacements for a governor.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu was elected for a 4-year tenure which is still ongoing. The matter of replacement of the governor does not arise and is patently subjudice.

“He is doing a wonderful job delivering infrastructure projects for Lagos and working daily on making the state better for all its residents.

“Finally, we urge those behind this dangerous, dysfunctional and misguided post to desist forthwith.”

Also dismissing the plans, the Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Mr Seye Oladejo, yesterday, urged residents and citizens to allow the governor to focus on the current delivery of dividends of democracy than being distracted by comments on a second term bid in 2023 and probable replacement by APC.

Oladejo said: “Sanwo-Olu has exceeded expectations. The way he took over should not be lost on us. A lot of things were not working the way it should work; the issue of environment, infrastructural deficit and a whole lots of things.

“He came on board having to tackle some unusual situations; a situation like the COVID-19 pandemic. Lagos remains the epicentre; COVID is not over yet and we should not be carried away even though we were told that it has come to live with us.

“He performed brilliantly handling that pandemic that was widely acknowledged everywhere and it became a template for how government should handle that kind of situation and he has not used that as an excuse anyway.”

