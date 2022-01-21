Shina Peller

A member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller, has explained that for Nigeria to have credible elections in 2023, technology must be adopted.

This is just as the rep member representing Itesiwaju, Kajola, Iwajowa Federal Constituency, stated that election rigging will be impossible in Nigeria if technology is used in the right way.

At the second anniversary of the Lead Generation Initiative (LGI), Mr Peller said the “young people must be able to identify who they want as leaders.”

He added that “Some say APC is bad, PDP is bad, but there is no time for a new party. Our long-term plan is to make an impact on the 2023 [elections] and we need unity.”

“The youth must take responsibility to build the kind of leaders they want; they have all it takes to make a change in 2023. Having your PVCs is not enough, you must participate.

“We are talking about youth and technology and that is what we need in 2023. Young people must be able to identify who they want as leaders.”

Executive Director of Lead Generation Initiative, LGI Ayobola Peller, said “with the 2023 general elections in view and the events leading up to it, we decided that the most important conversation to be having at this moment is about the immediate future of our dear country.

Ibijoke Faborode, chairperson of ElectHER, said the #EndSARS movement mobilisation should be replicated during the 2023 polls.

“We organised, we mobilised, most of the funds that came in were from the diaspora,” Faborode said.

“That is something we need to take into 2023. We should use technology to make the election credible.”

