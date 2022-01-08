By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has said a decision is yet to be taken on where the Presidential ticket would be zoned to.

This is as the party dismissed reports indicating that PDP has resolved to zone the Presidential ticket to a particular region of the country.

Former Niger state governor, Babangida Aliyu had last week told a group drumming support for the Presidential ambition of ex- Vice President, Atiku Abubakar that the party had resolved to field a Northerner as its Presidential candidate.

Reacting, the reports, spokesman of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba said: “This is completely misleading as it does not in any way represent the position of our party.”

He continued: “For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP emphatically and unequivocally states that it has not zoned it Presidential ticket to any part of the country.

“The PDP is a political party founded on democratic principles and every action of the party, including zoning, is based on extensive consultations, discussions and consideration of all the issues as well as the various tendencies and interests across the nation, with the main objective of ensuring that the unity, peaceful co-existence and development of our nation are reinforced and promoted.

“The PDP therefore urges Nigerians, our teeming members and supporters to completely disregard the unfounded zoning claims as being peddled. Our party also cautions those behind the claims to desist forthwith.

“The PDP thanks Nigerians across board for the overwhelming interest they have in our Party as their sure platform to rescue and rebuild our nation from misrule and urges them to remain united and focused as we join forces for the task ahead.”

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA