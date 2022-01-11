Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Tuesday stated that the purpose of his consultation would not be to discourage anybody from running for the position of the President in 2023 general election.

The Governor who stated this during an interview on Channels Television added that he would consult widely as it concerns his presidential ambition.

Answering a question as to whether competence or power rotation, which was more important, Umahi added that both considerations were important in the selection of the next President of the country.

“I don’t think it has ever happened for Igbo to come together. So, if it is the will of God for somebody from the South East to come, then it will be imputed in the hand of leaders, Nigerians and of course, king makers and it will come to pass. Coming together is more like a conspiracy and I don’t advocate for such.

“Definitely, we will consult and charity begins at home. We are not consulting to ask anybody not to run. Of course, it is God that select and will be endorsed by the leaders and the masses of this nation.

ALSO READ: Umahi informs Buhari of his ambition to run for 2023 presidency

“This issue of telling Igbo to come together and select a candidate is more of politics and it’s disheartening.

“Competence and power rotation, rhe two go together. There’s no section of the country that we don’t have competent people and that’s the truth. It is important that we check the pedegree of those aspiring for the position. “

According to him, the pedegree of those contesting the 2023 presidential election remains an important factor in the choice of the next President of the country.

“When they had past position what did they do with it? And what is their pedegree. Are they the people that are uniting this country or are they dividing this country.

“The two go together. When we were touring the political life of this Nation and going forward, that there can be much expectation for growth, if every section of this country is not unfairly treated and every section of this country being included and taken together as brothers and sisters.

“There’s no section of this country that we don’t have competent leaders and that is the truth.

“Power belongs to God and my Bible says that by strength shall no man prevail. God gives power to whoever he wills. Am not in prison and I believe that if God be with you, nobody can defeat you.”

Vanguard News Nigeria