Ereyitomi

*I will consider your request- Ereyitomi assures WGPM

A political pressure group known as Warri Grassroot Political Movement, WGPM, has urged the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi to declare for second term to continue his representation of the constituency.

The Warri Grassroot Political Movement, WGPM, made the disclosure in Warri Tuesday January 11, 2022 through their National Coordinator, Dr. Martins Ejueyitsi Otuedon, calling on Hon. Ereyitomi to re-contest the 2023 Warri Reps seat in order to sustain the quality and robust representation he has shown to the people of Warri federal constituents which remains indelible in their hearts.

The Group which is made up of sound and dedicated grassroots politicians and the professionals from Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs as well as other notable staunch Warri non indigenous residents, added that with the way and manner Chief Dr. Ereyitomi has represented Warri federal constituency at the National Assembly, that the area has not had it so since the creation of the federal constituency hence they want him to go back and continue representing Warri masses at the National Assembly.

Otuedon reeled out some achievements of Hon. Ereyitomi within less than three years at the Federal House of Reps that will enable him to go back to the NASS to include construction of One block of six classrooms at Obodo community, water projects serving so many constituents across the three Warri LGAs communities, equipping of Healthcare centre, enrollment of so many constituents for NECO and JAMB all across Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West as well as residents in the area irrespective of tribe and religion or association.

According to the WGPM National Coordinator other giant strides included the renovation of Erejuwa Grammar School, human capital development, provision of Speedboats, fishing tools , presented tricycles to constituents, sponsored so many bills at the Green Chamber which include Federal Fisheries Research Institute, School of Nursing and Midwifery which will create more jobs for the people as some of the achievements Warri federal constituents want him back reelected in 2023.

The group appealed to the Warri reps member to yield to their call and re-contest for the seat , they added that Chief Ereyitomi does not have opposition, noting that Ereyitomi will win landslide in 2023 in the race.

Other members of WGPM include, Hon. Sunny Abilo former two term Vice Chairman, Warri North LGA, Hon. Blexon Omadoye -Former Vice Chairman Warri South-West, LGA, Hon. Kingsley Tenumah former lawmaker and former Chairman second term, Warri South Legislative Arm, House Committee on Peace and Security, Rt. Hon. Kingsley Edafiajebre, immediate past Leader Warri South Legislative Arm, Mrs. Helen Tsitse BobManuel, President National Council for Women’s Society, Delta State and Woman leader, Mrs. Edith Odafe, Secretary of the group, Eunice Orokuyeri, Celestine Ukah Director Media relations and Comrade Stephen Amalili, they are calling for mass mobilization for Chief Ereyitomi second term bid with assurance of buying his nomination form sure of victory again just as the people cued behind him in 2019.

Warri Grassroot Political Movement is assuring the Warri Reps member, Chief Ereyitomi of massive victory if he declares for his second term bid as he has displayed high sense of sagacity in representing Warri at the Green Chamber with so much achievements recorded.

While responding to the request made by the WGPM for him to re-contest the 2023 National Assembly seat for Warri Federal Constituency, Ereyitomi commended the group for their solidarity and support , describing the visit as overwhelming, noting that it’s a good request WGPM has brought forward, promising them that he will look into the request as it is genuine and that he will consider it.

Chief Ereyitomi said he will consider it widely in no distant time they will get his reply after due consultations with critical stakeholders across the three Warri LGAs.