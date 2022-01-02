Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman has again called for a review of the All Progressives Congress APC Manifesto ahead of next year’s general election, urging the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party to use the February National Convention to achieve the feat.

Lukman in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja and titled, “Issues for successful APC National Convention”, said unlike other parties, the APC must continue to set the needed political agenda for the country.

He said; “As a party preparing for its National Convention in February 2022, we must appeal to APC leaders to include debate about what needs to be done by all APC government to mobilize the support of Nigerians to bring to an immediate end the current national security challenge in the country.

“Recommendations that emerge from the Convention should guide the process of reviewing the APC manifesto. Unlike other parties, including the PDP, APC must continue to set the needed political agenda to drive the process of mobilizing Nigerians for change.

“As a party envisioned to be socially democratic, in addition to the challenge of insecurity facing the country, the issue of massive mobilization of financial investments towards the development of education and health sectors in Nigeria must also be debated at the Convention.

“Having demonstrated political commitment towards infrastructural development in the country, which has led to the revival of rail transportation and reconstruction of road networks in the country, APC must initiate the rebirth of public education and public health in the country through similar massive investment to build new schools and hospitals, rehabilitate old ones, mass recruitment of teachers and provision of teaching materials. These are not issues that can be achieved based on the current budgeting structure in the country at all levels.

“As we say goodbye to 2021, therefore, APC leaders must focus the planning for its February National Convention towards mobilizing the support of Nigerians to contribute in every way necessary, including making personal sacrifices to create the New Nigeria every citizen desire.

“The New Nigeria citizens desire will be a product of collective responsibility, shared values and sacrifices and therefore guaranteed security and abundant wealth. Success or failure will be practically about how many sacrifices APC leaders are able to convince Nigerians to make.

“Once the debate at APC Convention in February is limited to who emerge as leaders of the party without addressing these fundamental issues, the ability of APC to mobilize Nigerians to build a New Nigeria would have been sacrificed. APC leaders have since 2013 demonstrated the capacity to mobilize Nigerians based on clear political agreements. The February 2022 National Convention shouldn’t be an exception”.

He said with the 2023 elections just about a year away, political parties and leaders must begin to effectively respond to all challenges without politicizing them.

“The reality is that, left alone, it will be reduced to partisan choices based on the contest of personalities. Nigerians must take steps to ensure that partisan choices come with all important agreements to guarantee the right initiatives from the government to address all the national security challenges facing Nigeria. Specifically, the right initiatives should be about combined economic choices which Nigerians must accept to guarantee adequate security of lives and property in the country.

“Nigerians must break away from all the fallacies that deceptively guarantee certain levels of consumption habits in the country at the expense of productive activities. The ability of the government to succeed in resolving the current national security challenge will be dependent on the capacity of Nigerians to support the government to mobilise all the financial resources required to recruit, train, fund and provide arms to all Nigerian security services. How many sacrifices Nigerians at all levels are ready to make will determine how quickly the government can succeed?

“As a party, APC needs to do everything necessary to refocus national debates towards strengthening the initiatives of President Buhari led government to produce the desired outcome of securing the country”, Lukman added.

