By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC and Chairman of Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Dr Eni Uduma Chima, Thursday stated that the emergence of Governor David Umahi as the next President of the country would lay to rest the secessionist movement/agitations within the South East region.

The Chairman who stated this while reacting to the Governor’s intention to run for the 2023 presidential election added that Umahi’s Presidency would further “bring the healing that Nigeria needs as Umahi understands that we are better together.”

“His Excellency Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi f.n.s.e, f.n.a.t.e has the sagacity and administrative adroitness to put an end to regional agitations by fostering real-time unity and a sense of belonging to all the ethnic Nationalities. This has been demonstrated in various National assignments, including the Adhoc National Peace Committee on Farmers and Herdsmen in Nigeria.”

The former lawmaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly noted that “Governor David Nweze Umahi has shown a practical example of what he can do in Nigeria by the so many achievements he has made in Ebonyi State” adding that “he has transformed Ebonyi State from the dust of the Nation as many who passed the once bumpy dusty roads of Ebonyi will in derision refer Ebonyi as the salt of the Nation where an excellent taste of unprecedented quantity and quality of infrastructure is brought to practical manifestations.”

He listed some of the Governors projects to include “over one thousand kilometres of concrete roads, two dozens of magnificent Fly-Over Bridges, some measuring as much as 600 metres, a World-Class Airport, 13 Units of General Hospitals, one located in each Local Government Area, new Emergency Unit Building at the Federal Teaching Hospital, with 1000 beds capacity, King David University of Medical Sciences, a World Class University with capacity for organs transplant.

“Others are brand new Government House with the complete ancillaries and appurtenances of a Government House, Governor’s Lodge, Governor’s Office, Executive Council Chamber, Presidential Lodge, Government House Chapel, internal roads e.t.c so many other projects are completed like the 20,000 shops International Market, three Modern Rice Mills of metric tonnes capacity each.

“While the on-going projects are University of Aeronautics Engineering, Ezza, the University of Information and Communication Technology, Izzi, the Industry for Production of Limestone Granules at Okpoto, the new Stadium Complex, Abakaliki, e.t.c under Umahi, Ebonyi witnessed a revolution in Rural Electrification and Ornamental and Street Lights, prompt and regular payments of workers salaries, gratuity and pensions, human capacity building and Economic Empowerment to the Masses e.t.c.”

“One unique feature of the Umahi administration is that there’s no sectionalism; projects are evenly spread in the thirteen Local Government Areas making it impossible for any of the different Ebonyi peoples to complain.

“Again, Governor Umahi is a man of tremendous energy and enthusiasm. He personally inspects all the State Government Projects, on average, he visits each project at least once in a week to follow up on quality control and timely completion. This boundless energy reserve and great passion for projects delivery will bring to an end, the era of abandoned or poor quality project construction in Nigeria.

“Governor Umahi would be the President you will see in Sokoto in the morning inspecting projects and still see Port-Harcourt in the evening inaugurating projects.

The Governor of Ebonyi State is highly gifted in the prudent management of men and scarce resources, reasons he has achieved so much with meagre resources available.

“He is very transparent and accountable, the only Nigerian Governor to meet the accountability criteria of the World Bank on States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability SFTAS and as a result won the first position in 2021 with the award monetary value of Seven Million Dollars ($7,000). The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission gave him a recognition title as the Anti-Corruption Commander .”

