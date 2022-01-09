By Dirisu Yakubu

Agitation by the Middle-Belt region to produce Nigeria’s next President intensified at the weekend following the endorsement of All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential hopeful, Moses Ayom, by the paramount ruler of Tiv kingdom, Tor Tiv, Professor James Ayatse to contest the office in 2023.

Professor Ayatse who doubles as Chairman, Benue state Council of Traditional Rulers and the entire Council of first class chiefs in Tiv land, gave their ancestral blessings when Ayom was presented to them in Gboko, Benue State, by the Council of Imams and Bishops.

Speaking at the event, the Tor Tiv expressed delight with the actions so far taken by Ayom to drive home the importance of having a President of Middle-Belt extraction in 2023.

This is even as he pledged to avail the aspirant of any legitimate support permissible under the law.

Ayom, declared interest to vie for the exulted office on January 1st this year is the first

after he received support from Interfaith clerics in the middle Middle-Belt including the Council of Imams and Bishops.

The Council of Imams and Bishops in presenting the Presidential aspirant to the Tor Tiv and his council extolled the virtues of Ayom, describing him as a youthful, industrious and de-tribalized Nigerian who has proven his mettle through his antecedents in business and nation building efforts.

Making a case for the Middle-Belt region to produce the next president, the clergies identified the region as the only one that has neither produced a democratically elected President nor a Vice President since 1999.

The muslim clerics had earlier called on other Muslim aspirants in the race to respect the long age culture of rotating the Presidency between Christians and Muslims and allow a Christian to emerge after President Muhammadu Buhari.

On his part, Ayom stressed the need to reverse the negative trends in Nigeria’s socio-economic development noting that the country has all the natural and human resources to guarantee good life for every Nigerian, lead Africa and play big in the top league of advanced world economies.

He said: “Nigeria requires a sound leader; one that is committed to stimulating inclusive economic growth, technological innovation, and entrepreneurship that creates jobs and increases the standard of living for every Nigerian. We need a leader that is religiously committed to the promotion of justice, equity, and representation to give all entities in this country a practical stake, deep and heartfelt sense of inclusion as well as prioritizing competence in public service where governance is seen as a tool for the service of all rather than an avenue for political patronage.”

If given the opportunity, Ayom vowed “to implement initiatives that would help turn the South-East region into the Gwanzhou manufacturing hub of Africa and support locally produced goods with tax incentives.”

He continued: “We would encourage the manufacture and use of Made-in-Nigeria goods. As president, I would drive Innoson vehicles and make it mandatory for government agencies to follow suit.

According to the World Bank, over 85 million Nigerians representing 43 per cent of our population, don’t have access to grid electricity. The lack of reliable power is a significant constraint for both citizens and businesses. The World Bank estimate that we record annual economic losses estimated at $26.2 billion (10.1 trillion) which is equivalent to about two per cent of Gross Domestic Product, GDP,” he added.

The Presidential aspirant also briefed the traditional rulers about his vast experience in the mining industry, a feat he noted promoted his recognition internationally.

Ayom cited the instance of how his trip with President Muhammadu Buhari to China alongside other key industrialists prompted a landmark partnership between his company, Granite and Marble Ltd and SBM China Ltd with massive potential to transform Nigeria’s mining sector was initiated.

He explained that the deal provided for the construction and equipping of the largest mining plant in Africa.

Ayom said the actualization of this partnership will lead to the creation of jobs, wealth, and inclusive growth for millions of Nigerians.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN later granted my company Granite and Marble, a N1billion naira facility under its Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF) intervention to get things started. Ismaila Isa Funtua, a great philanthropist, and a patriotic Nigerian facilitated the whole process for me. As a President, I will immortalize him,” he added