By Olayinka Ajayi

Afenifere group in the United Kingdom and Europe has urged Nigerians to explore the 2023 general election to elect leaders that will restructure the country.

In a statement, the group Secretary, Engr. Anthony Ajayi insisted that restructuring is the only solution to Nigeria’s progress.

According to the statement:”Nigeria need a creative and innovative leaders to make the country a better place for all. Nigeria need leaders who will restructure the country.

“A structure that allows the federal government to spend over 70 per cent of its budget on recurrent expenditure and less than 30 per cent on capital expenditure cannot make modern progress.

“Insecurity is destroying the country already as lives and properties are being lost on daily bases. The question is, what are the problems？What does these people who are bent in destroying Nigeria want？The answer is to restructure the the country so that everyone can feel some sense of belonging.

“We urge all Nigerians to explore the 2023 elections to deepen democracy and enhance the frontier of true federalism in Nigeria.

“We know already that politicians are going to use restructuring to campaign, so Nigerians should scorn anyone that will use restructuring as a campaign issue again. They have taken us for a ride for too long. They are also banking on palliatives and money at polling units to buy their way into office. They are perfecting arrangements to compromise security agents and the judiciary including INEC officials to ensure their victory come 2023.

“We therefore appeal to Nigerians to understand that the idea for restructuring is aimed at ensuring balanced national development, unity and peaceful co-existence and be ready to vote and ensure that their votes count”.

