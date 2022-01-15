Governor David Umahi

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

The leader of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Victor Chukwu, Saturday, lambasted those saying that Governor David Umahi lacked the temperament to be the next President of Nigeria.

The lawmaker who represents Ezza North/West State Constituency, in the House of Assembly, said Governor Umahi, had before joining politics lived a successful family and business life and wondered where and how the current wrong mindset about the governor’s temperament was emanating from.

The lawmaker stated this, in Abakaliki, on Saturday, while fielding questions from journalists over the governor’s declaration to run for the position of the President in 2023.

He was reacting to a statement titled, ‘HURIWA to Umahi: You lack the temperament to be Nigeria’s President’, signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, on Tuesday.

“In the South-East, Umahi is the answer and he has the capacity to lead Nigeria. Those who said he doesn’t have the temperament to be a president do not know what they are saying, because they don’t know him well. This is a man who had lived his normal private life quietly and handled businesses successfully for decades, before joining politics.

“Why would someone say that Umahi lacks the right temperament to be President? He is a successful family man. Therefore, I challenge them to bring a medical tool for assessing temperament so that they would assess and test his temperament. They will be disappointed and soon, too,” the lawmaker said.

According to Chukwu, “at a time when Nigeria was grappling with lots of unending challenges, Umahi remained what it needed to heal the land.”

He also said the Governor had the magic wand to handle and solve the issue of insecurity, seccession and ethno-religious crises currently bedeviling the country.

He further noted that both the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, had no genuine reason not to zone their presidential tickets to the South-East geopolitical zone of the country.

In his words: “It will be unfair if both the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party refuse to zone their presidential tickets to the South-East geopolitical zone. It will amount to injustice.

“First and foremost, why would they not zone their tickets to the South-East? Are political parties a composition of animals. For goodness sake, political parties are a composition of human beings, not animals. And these parties should be humane enough to know when their are drifting away from humanity.

“What would they anchor zoning away the tickets of these parties, from the South-East, on? What would be their grounds on doing that? Is that it’s not also a geopolitical zone? Is that this place is a desert where no humans live? Is that we don’t have qualified people.

“Remember Governor David Umahi is from this South-East. Among his equals, show me who can favourably rival him. When you talk about vision and achievements, tell me who can favourably contend with him. Heaven has come down on this particular development or matter over the declaration of David Umahi to run for presidency, to bring great glory to Himself and it’s a prayer answered.

“I say no party-the APC, the PDP and others, have not reason not to zone their presidential tickets away from the South-East. The most fortunate thing is that all the material, human and mental resources needed to make a united Nigeria in the regard of equity, fairness and justice are in all parties and across all the divides of this country.

“So, you can’t deprive a particular section of anything on the grounds of lack whatever -insufficiency and mediocrity. We have all it takes in the South-East to make a better president.

“The emergency of Governor David Umahi will douse the tension being experienced across the country, and in the South-East particularly.

“That moment will prove that God actually hears the prayers of His people. This is because Umahi is an era; it happens to people in a lifetime. And for the fact that God so loved Nigeria, He has brought Umahi at a time like this.

“The issue of insecurity, secession and ethnoreligious crises will be over under Umahi.

“The world is at a crossroad; this is the same with Nigeria. The unrest being experienced in Nigeria is not peculiar to the country alone. It’s a global issue. Recall that sometime last year, the youths of the United States of America took to the streets and went to their most sacred places and desecrated same in the name of agitation. That is the current state of the level of decay in the world system. The world over is in trouble. This is where the likes of Umahi should bring their leadership acumen to bear. He has what it takes to address the myraids of challenges bedeviling Nigeria.

“Umahi has the poise, the unusual energy, the right mind frame and passion to fix this country’s problems. Since May 2015 till date, he had traversed the length and breadth of this country and passionately discovering and fixing things for the common good of the populace.

“He is such a man with such a vigour; he is such a man with such a passion; he is such a man with such a commitment, that our nation needs in this time in our history.”

