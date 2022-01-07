.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in the South-East zone has endorsed the presidential ambition of the former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim.

The endorsement was made in Enugu during a consultative session hosted by Anyim.

Political leaders from across Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and the Imo States, who attended the event said they endorsed Anyim because he has a record and unblemished service as President of the Senate and Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

They made their position known in a ten-point resolution issued at the end of the meeting, and signed by Senator Theodore Orji, former governor of Abia State, who also chaired the session and Chief Duru-Iheoma, SAN, former chairman of PDP in Imo State.

The resolution of the Party leaders read: “His Excellency Senator Pius Anyim Pius, met with us the Zonal and State Executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as select political leaders and elders from across Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and the Imo States, making up the five states of the South-East geo-political zone of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The occasion was a special briefing session by Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.

“The purpose of the session was to consult the leaders of the geo-political zone on his aspiration to contest the 2023 presidency on the platform of the PDP. In addition, it was an opportunity for the Senator to acquaint the leaders thus gathered with the progress and outcomes of his wide-ranging consultations with the leaders of the various sections of the federation, on both his aspiration and the general state of the nation.

“In the light of the highpoints of the Senator’s briefing, we resolved as follows: 1. We wish to express our profound gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and His Excellency Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State for their outstanding leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in the South East Zone and their clear articulation of the interests of the zone at all platforms and organs of the party..

“That the choice of who becomes President of Nigeria in 2023 has become a strategic imperative for the future of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In this regard, the vision, capacity, experience and disposition of the next president will make the difference in the socio-political stability and economic development of the country.

“That Senator Anyim, through us here assembled, wishes to express his profound gratitude for the overwhelming warmth and understanding which leaders across the nation showed to him and his aspiration throughout his wide-ranging and extensive consultations so far.

“That we appeal to the Peoples Democratic Party in the interest of equity, justice and harmonious national cohesion to zone their presidential ticket to the Southern zones of the country and the South East in particular.

“That the people of the South-East geopolitical zone have earned the right to occupy the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023 on account of their eminent qualifications and overwhelming contributions to the development of all parts of the federation through the years.

“We further reiterate that the choice of a South-East citizen as the presidential candidate of the party in 2023 will guarantee to every Nigerian a sense of equity, justice and inclusion in the management of the affairs of the nation. In our view, this is the best way of ensuring that we build a nation that leaves no one or group behind.

“On account of the foregoing, we congratulate Senator Anyim Pius Anyim for the patriotism of his decision to offer himself for national service by aspiring to contest in the 2023 Presidential race. We take due cognizance of his precious record of distinguished and unblemished service as President of the Senate and Secretary to the Government of the Federation. In these positions, he distinguished himself as a detribalized statesman, consensus builder and true nationalist.

“We, therefore, unanimously endorse his aspiration with all conviction and enthusiasm and eagerly commend him to the rest of the nation as a worthy leader who will pilot the affairs of the nation towards greater security, unity and prosperity for all citizens.

“In furtherance of the foregoing, we hereby oblige Senator Anyim his request that we all join him to persuade and reassure every part of the country to do justice to the South East and thereby promote equity and justice as core values of our nation.

“In is an aspiration, we also In assuring Senator Anyim of our support for wish to extend the same hand of support and solidarity to all qualified and deserving sons and daughters of our zone with similar aspiration and who reach out to us as Senator Anyim has done.

“It is our solemn appeal to all the people to r s of the South-East zone remain steadfast in the hope that we can all join hands in solidarity with all other parts of the federation to build a prosperous nation founded on democracy, equity and inclusion to the benefit of this great nation. “

Vanguard News Nigeria