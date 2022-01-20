Dr Bukola Saraki

A social media commentator, Rilwan Akeula has tasked young entrepreneurs in Nigeria to support former Senate President, Bukola Saraki as the next president of Nigeria, citing how he (Saraki) articulated various legislative instruments in boosting fortunes of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs ) in the country.

Recall Saraki, has made his intention known to run for president in the 2023 general election.

In support of Saraki’s 2023 presidential bid, Akeula who made the aforesaid call in a series of posts tweeted on his Twitter handle, said the 8th senate under the leadership of Saraki implemented various instruments that evolved into actional tools to help the executive create the environment for jobs to grow, enterprise to prosper and reduce the burden of regulatory compliance, many don’t know this!

“These Bills and areas of intervention will deliver tangible outcomes that is aimed at boosting the fortunes of SMEs, job creation and access to credit for business growth. I will mention all…”

“I. The Public Procurement Act (Amendment) Bill; ii. Companies and Allied Matters Act (Repeal & Re-enactment) Bill (CAMA); iii. Investment and Securities Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill; iv. The Secure Transaction in Movable Assets; v. The Nigeria Independent Warehouse Regulatory Agency Bill; vi. The Franchise Bill; vii. Credit Reporting Bill; viii. Electronic Transactions Bill; ix. FederalCompetitionCommission x. National Payment Systems

“The initial start-up capital of micro-enterprises were predominantly less than fifty thousand Naira, while small and medium enterprises were predominantly less than ten million Naira.

“The main challenges confronting the operations of MSMEs in Nigeria are access to finance and poor infrastructure. The total number of persons employed by the MSME sector as at December 2010 stood at 32,414,884.The ownership structure by age showed that the age bracket of 24 – 50 dominates. Hence youth entrepreneurs are dominant!!

Akeula strong believes that Saraki has all the competence to lead Nigeria having been able to actualise changes and set foundational frameworks in the three priority areas of assistance to MSMEs, which are access to finance, provision of infrastructure and regular supply of power and water.